Indian men's team loses 3-5 against Spain to suffer second defeat in league

Published on Monday, 28 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 28
The Indian men's hockey team slumped to its second defeat in the league as it lost 3-5 to Spain in the second match of their two-legged tie in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.


India will next play Germany in another two-legged home tie on 12 and 13 March in Bhubaneswar. Image Courtesy: @sports_odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian men's hockey team slumped to its second defeat in the FIH Pro League as it lost 3-5 to Spain in the second match of their two-legged tie at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

