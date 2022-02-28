Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Resolute Spain Thwart Indian Challenge

Published on Monday, 28 February 2022
It is never easy to bounce back after back-to-back last-minute goal-conceding defeats – Spain experienced the same in their Pro League campaign against England and India. And on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, the Redsticks were more than keen to prove a point but their plans appeared to go awry when Abhishek worked his way past a maze of Spanish defenders to sneak in a backhand flick to put India ahead – not the start Spain would have desired.

