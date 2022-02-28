2021-22 FIH Pro League - 28 February 2022
Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar
All times GMT +5:30
Men
26 Feb 2022 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 5 - 4
27 Feb 2022 19:30 IND v ESP (RR) 3 - 5
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|9
|19
|16
|2
|India
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|18
|17
|12
|3
|Germany
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|17
|3
|12
|4
|Belgium
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|10
|7
|10
|5
|France
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|18
|23
|-5
|10
|6
|Argentina
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|9
|7
|England
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|8
|2
|6
|8
|Spain
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|17
|-5
|3
|9
|South Africa
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11
|52
|-41
|0
Women
26 Feb 2022 17:00 IND v ESP (RR) 2 - 1
27 Feb 2022 17:00 IND v ESP (RR) 3 - 4
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6
|10
|12
|2
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|11
|3
|India
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|7
|7
|9
|4
|Belgium
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|6
|5
|Spain
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|4
|6
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Germany
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|8
|England
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|0
|9
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|0
