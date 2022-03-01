Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Val Robinson obituary

Published on Tuesday, 01 March 2022
One of England’s best hockey players known for her trademark body swerve and for winning the BBC’s Superstars competition
Val Robinson in 1972. She was the first woman to play 100 times for England.


Val Robinson in 1972. She was the first woman to play 100 times for England. Photograph: Evening Standard/Getty Images

Val Robinson, who has died aged 80, was one of Britain’s best hockey players, appearing 149 times for England and 21 times for Great Britain over more than two decades from 1963 to 1984.

 

