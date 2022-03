Pionier celebrates their win of the Northern KZN Regional of the Spar KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge at Ferrum in Newcastle on Saturday. Val Adamson



Superb hockey by Ferrum Hoërskool and Pionier Hoërskool provided for a riveting final of the Northern KZN Regional of the Spar KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge at Ferrum in Newcastle on Saturday.