Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Concerns about Indian men's hockey team's post-Tokyo show: Real or unfounded?

Published on Tuesday, 01 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

Jaspreet Sahni


IOA and FIH chief Narinder Batra with Graham Reid, coach of Indian men's hockey team, in Bhubaneswar (Photo Courtesy: Narinder Batra)

NEW DELHI: A lot of activity happened between India's upset defeat against France in South Africa and the two Pro League games against Spain last weekend. The tone of affairs between Delhi and Bhubaneswar was one of 'damage control', especially because it followed a tersely worded letter to Hockey India (HI) that labelled India's performance since the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal as "unacceptable".

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.