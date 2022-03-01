One of the best goalkeepers in the world, Sreejesh began his journey with the Indian Men's Hockey team in 2006 but became a regular feature of the team only since 2011.





PR Sreejesh in action against Spain on Sunday (Hockey India)



Hockey India on Sunday congratulated PR Sreejesh on completing 250 international caps for India. The goalkeeper achieved this milestone during India's second match against Spain at the FIH Hockey Pro League on Sunday 27 February 2022 here at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.



