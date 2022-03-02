Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Comeback goals and elusive penalty corners sum up Indian women's Spanish test

Published on Wednesday, 02 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

In both matches against Spain at the FIH Pro League, the Indian women’s team came from behind to level scores, but the forward line failed to earn a single penalty corner in those eight quarters.

By Tazeen Qureshy


India won the first leg 2-1 before losing the second leg 3-4 after a last-minute goal by Spain. (Hockey India)

If the scoreboards from India's first round of home matches at the FIH Pro League against Spain are to be believed, the women's team have performed very well, winning the first match and losing the second, both by a margin of one goal. On aggregate, both teams are tied with five goals apiece.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.