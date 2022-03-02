In both matches against Spain at the FIH Pro League, the Indian women’s team came from behind to level scores, but the forward line failed to earn a single penalty corner in those eight quarters.



By Tazeen Qureshy





India won the first leg 2-1 before losing the second leg 3-4 after a last-minute goal by Spain. (Hockey India)



If the scoreboards from India's first round of home matches at the FIH Pro League against Spain are to be believed, the women's team have performed very well, winning the first match and losing the second, both by a margin of one goal. On aggregate, both teams are tied with five goals apiece.



