At 422 caps, Belgium’s John-John Dohmen Closing in on Barry Middleton’s record of 432 caps

Published on Wednesday, 02 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
John-John Dohmen is a vastly experienced member of the Belgium’s men hockey team. The former national team captain has been integral to Belgium’s growing stature in world hockey over the years. The 34-year-old has featured in four Olympics – 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2021 as well as in two World Cups – 2014 and 2018. At 422 international appearances, Dohmen is the most capped Belgium men’s hockey player, which tells a lot about his longevity. The attacking midfielder quite often joins his forwardline in goal-scoring acts – he has scored 28 international goals in his 17-year international career.

