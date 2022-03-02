Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

EHF excludes the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials

Published on Wednesday, 02 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

Following yesterday’s recommendation by the IOC to avoid the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions – in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants – the Executive Board (EB) of the EHF has decided to exclude the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from all EHF events for the foreseeable future.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.