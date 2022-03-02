EHF excludes the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials
Following yesterday’s recommendation by the IOC to avoid the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions – in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants – the Executive Board (EB) of the EHF has decided to exclude the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from all EHF events for the foreseeable future.