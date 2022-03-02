Russia excluded from upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup
Following yesterday’s recommendation by the IOC to avoid the participation of Russian athletes and officials in international competitions - in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants – the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has taken the decision to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup scheduled from 1 to 12 April in Potchefstroom, South Africa.