The helter skelter that is an Indoor Hockey IPT is upon us for the first time since March 2020 after the 2021 edition fell victim to the global pandemic COVID-19. After a wait of nearly 730 days, South Africa's best Indoor Hockey players descended on Thomas More College and Ashton College in Kwazulu Natal to compete in an attempt to wrestle the titles from SPAR KZN Raiders (Women) and Western Province (Men).