Batra’s Stern Missive to Hockey India Unfortunate: 1975 World-Cup winner Aslam Sher Khan

Published on Thursday, 03 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 26
The strongly-worded missive by International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Batra to the top mandarins of Hockey India, wherein he termed the recent performances of the national team ‘unacceptable’ and asked Hockey India to explain the reasons for the same, has caught the attention of the hockey fraternity. The general line of thought was whether Batra as President of the world hockey body, or even as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President has exceeded his brief by writing to Hockey India. Surely, the letter hasn’t gone down well with people who love hockey – althought no one in Hockey India is saying much in public domain, the stern letter has caught even the Hockey India officials by surprise.

