Roisin Upton (left), Bethany Barr (centre) and Chloe Watkins (right) celebrate Ireland's qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. Roisin Upton (left) and Bethany Barr (centre) are named in Sean Dancer's squad but Chloe Watkins (right) is among the absentees



Fit-again sisters Bethany and Serena Barr have returned to an Ireland squad which also has notable absentees as this summer's World Cup approaches.