Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey: India, Pakistan look to end Australian dominance

Published on Thursday, 03 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 23
View Comments

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan, along with six-time champions Australia, will be among the 10 men’s teams at Birmingham. India also feature in the women’s tournament.

By Utathya Nag


Picture by Getty Images

With Pakistan failing to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s hockey tournament, the anticipation of an epic India vs Pakistan clash at last year’s Summer Games fell flat. But hockey fans from both countries can now look forward to yet another chapter in the historic rivalry to unfold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.