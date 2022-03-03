Arch-rivals India and Pakistan, along with six-time champions Australia, will be among the 10 men’s teams at Birmingham. India also feature in the women’s tournament.



By Utathya Nag





Picture by Getty Images



With Pakistan failing to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s hockey tournament, the anticipation of an epic India vs Pakistan clash at last year’s Summer Games fell flat. But hockey fans from both countries can now look forward to yet another chapter in the historic rivalry to unfold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK.



