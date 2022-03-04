



It’s always a fantastic sight to see people diligently working behind the scenes for the development of sport. And one gentleman who has been doing a lot for the cause of hockey in and around Simdega is Sushant Gaurav. The Simdega Deputy Commissioner (DC) has been consistently doing his bit to uplift the state of hockey in Simdega. In his less than two-year stint as Simdega DC, Gaurav is a household name among the Simdega hockey fraternity.



