File image of Indian men's hockey team with chief coach Graham Reid. Twitter @HockeyIndia



Bhubaneswar: India will need to work on their execution skills and do away with the habit of conceding soft goals in order to taste success in a busy calendar year, that includes the Commonwealth Games and the Asiad, said Tokyo Olympic bronze medal-winning hockey players Shamsher Singh and Hardik Singh.



