Need to work on execution and avoid conceding soft goals, say Indian players ahead of Germany tie
India will need to work on their execution skills and do away with the habit of conceding soft goals in order to taste success in a busy calendar year, said Shamsher Singh and Hardik Singh.
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.?impolicy=website&width=640&height=363" border="0" width="600" />
File image of Indian men's hockey team with chief coach Graham Reid. Twitter @HockeyIndia
Bhubaneswar: India will need to work on their execution skills and do away with the habit of conceding soft goals in order to taste success in a busy calendar year, that includes the Commonwealth Games and the Asiad, said Tokyo Olympic bronze medal-winning hockey players Shamsher Singh and Hardik Singh.