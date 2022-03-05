Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Need to work on execution and avoid conceding soft goals, say Indian players ahead of Germany tie

Published on Saturday, 05 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
India will need to work on their execution skills and do away with the habit of conceding soft goals in order to taste success in a busy calendar year, said Shamsher Singh and Hardik Singh.

File image of Indian men's hockey team with chief coach Graham Reid. Twitter @HockeyIndia

Bhubaneswar: India will need to work on their execution skills and do away with the habit of conceding soft goals in order to taste success in a busy calendar year, that includes the Commonwealth Games and the Asiad, said Tokyo Olympic bronze medal-winning hockey players Shamsher Singh and Hardik Singh.

