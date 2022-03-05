Indian men's hockey midfielder Hardik Singh and forward Shamsher Singh spoke about the team's preparations for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against Germany





Shamser in action against Spain (Hockey India)



With four wins and two losses in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 campaign so far, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will look to improve on their execution skills when they take on Germany in the two-legged tie at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium on March 12 and 13.



