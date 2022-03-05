



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After winning Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC) bronze and clinching their spot back in August, U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Tracey Paul has named the new 20-athlete roster for the upcoming 2021 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup (JWC). Originally set to take place in December, the event will now be held April 1 though 12 at North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Of the new roster, USA’s squad has a mix of familiar names from JPAC with an addition of some key individuals.



