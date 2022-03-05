Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Paul Names New 20-Athlete Women’s Junior World Cup Roster

Published on Saturday, 05 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After winning Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC) bronze and clinching their spot back in August, U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Tracey Paul has named the new 20-athlete roster for the upcoming 2021 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup (JWC). Originally set to take place in December, the event will now be held April 1 though 12 at North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Of the new roster, USA’s squad has a mix of familiar names from JPAC with an addition of some key individuals.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.