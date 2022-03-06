Former captain Sardar Singh and ex-striker Deepak Thakur were on Saturday respectively named coaches of Indian men's and women's 'A' hockey teams which will take part in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.





File image of Sardar Singh. Image: Hockey India



