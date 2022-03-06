Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Sardar Singh named coach of India 'A' men's hockey team for CWG, Deepak Thakur to guide women's side

Published on Sunday, 06 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 9
Former captain Sardar Singh and ex-striker Deepak Thakur were on Saturday respectively named coaches of Indian men's and women's 'A' hockey teams which will take part in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.


File image of Sardar Singh. Image: Hockey India

New Delhi: Former captain Sardar Singh and ex-striker Deepak Thakur were on Saturday respectively named coaches of Indian men's and women's 'A' hockey teams which will take part in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

