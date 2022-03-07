



Hockey runs in Sukhjeet Singh’s family – his father Ajit Singh served the Punjab Police hockey team for more than two decades as a midfielder. Hailing from Ganesh Nagar Rama Mandi village in Jalandhar district, Sukhjeet took his initial hockey lessons from his father. His hockey career received a new leash of life when he joined the Punjab National Bank in 2016 and since then there has been no looking back. “My father has been a pillar of support – he has slogged a lot to develop me into a hockey player and I can never forget the hardships he had to endure,” says Sukhjeet in an exclusive chat with Hockey Passion.



