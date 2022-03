Beverely Doreen Fraser (Nee Armour)







Doreen Fraser (nee Armour) passed away peacefully February 2022 at the age of 91. Doreen was a second-generation Vancouverite and attended school in West Point Grey where she met her future husband, Richard (predeceased). She is survived by her daughter Margot, son Bruce & daughter-in-law Cecilia as well as nephews & a niece.