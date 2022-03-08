Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

St Anne’s scores 10th PMB North Regional hockey trophy

Published on Tuesday, 08 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments


The Wykeham Collegiate’s Ella Hanbury-King drops to the ground as she watches her shot go past St Anne’s keeper Sandisiwe Shandu during the regional final of the PMB North Regional at the Spar KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge at St Anne’s College at the weekend. Rogan Ward

After a cracker of a day on the turf, the host school, St Anne’s College continued their South African Midlands dominance as their team raised the PMB North Regional trophy for the tenth time in a row in the Spar KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge at the weekend.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.