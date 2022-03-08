

The Wykeham Collegiate’s Ella Hanbury-King drops to the ground as she watches her shot go past St Anne’s keeper Sandisiwe Shandu during the regional final of the PMB North Regional at the Spar KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge at St Anne’s College at the weekend. Rogan Ward



After a cracker of a day on the turf, the host school, St Anne’s College continued their South African Midlands dominance as their team raised the PMB North Regional trophy for the tenth time in a row in the Spar KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge at the weekend.



