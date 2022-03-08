The former national hockey captain believes his 12-year international experience will be enough to ensure that he gets the best out of the India 'A' team, which will compete in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this year.





Sardar, who played along side the trio, feels their feedback will play a crucial role in the Indian team's success in Birmingham. - GETTY IMAGES



Sardar Singh doesn't have any coaching experience and neither has he trained for the job, but the former national hockey captain believes his 12-year international experience will be enough to ensure that he gets the best out of the India 'A' team, which will compete in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this year.



