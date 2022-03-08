After Spain trouble Indian men's hockey team by altering game’s pace, hosts must improve before Germany tie



Indervir Grewal







Manpreet Singh was not too dejected after India’s loss to Spain last Sunday. “We played a good game… missed a couple of good opportunities,” the captain said after the 3-5 loss. With India hosting Germany on March 12-13, Manpreet said they had enough time to work on “our things” and “come back stronger”. Manpreet did not specify what ‘things’ they needed to work on, but it is easy to point out some of the obvious issues.



