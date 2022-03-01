Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Rare Sight of Germany’s Grambusch Brothers Combining to Score Penalty Corner Goal!

Published on Tuesday, 01 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments



It’s seldom in field hockey that one is witness to brothers combining to score a goal – it’s even a rarity to see brothers combine to score during a penalty corner routine. The 2022 Men’s FIH Pro League match between Germany and South Africa held at Potchefstroom, saw Germany men’s hockey team captain Mats Grambusch and his younger brother Tom Grambusch turned one-goal scoring act into a family affair. The brother duo combined to score Germany’s second goal against South Africa early in the second half – a match where the Honamas slammed five times in the second half to lap up an impressive 6-1 win.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.