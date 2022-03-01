



It’s seldom in field hockey that one is witness to brothers combining to score a goal – it’s even a rarity to see brothers combine to score during a penalty corner routine. The 2022 Men’s FIH Pro League match between Germany and South Africa held at Potchefstroom, saw Germany men’s hockey team captain Mats Grambusch and his younger brother Tom Grambusch turned one-goal scoring act into a family affair. The brother duo combined to score Germany’s second goal against South Africa early in the second half – a match where the Honamas slammed five times in the second half to lap up an impressive 6-1 win.



