Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Lop-sided leagues? No play-offs? The side effects of England Hockey restructure

Published on Wednesday, 09 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

If just one team is promoted or relegated there is potential for a side to spend several seasons languishing in an unsuitable league

By Rupert Barker


Horsham 1s take on Canterbury 2s in the East Conference. PIC: UK HOCKEY PHOTOS

The England Hockey league restructure has already been a source of controversy for a smorgasbord of administrational and logistical reasons, but how has it impacted the hockey that we are playing week in week out?

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.