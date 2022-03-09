If just one team is promoted or relegated there is potential for a side to spend several seasons languishing in an unsuitable league



By Rupert Barker





Horsham 1s take on Canterbury 2s in the East Conference. PIC: UK HOCKEY PHOTOS



The England Hockey league restructure has already been a source of controversy for a smorgasbord of administrational and logistical reasons, but how has it impacted the hockey that we are playing week in week out?



