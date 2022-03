Nine women hockey players were presented the appointment letters on the occasion by IOC Chairman S. M. Vaidya in presence of the full IOC board.





Three players, namely, Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur, Rashmita Minz, were present in person for the ceremony. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



On International Women's Day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) announced India's first corporate women's hockey team.