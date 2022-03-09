India ended at fourth place in the Tokyo Games women's hockey after losing to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off last year.





Indian players celebrate their victory against Australia during women's field hockey quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. - PTI



The historic fourth place finish in the Tokyo Olympics lifted the profile of women's hockey in the country immensely with youngsters taking up the sport in large numbers, India players Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur and Gurjit Kaur said on Tuesday.



