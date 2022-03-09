Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

There has been change in perception about women's hockey after Olympic performance: India players

Published on Wednesday, 09 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

India ended at fourth place in the Tokyo Games women's hockey after losing to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off last year.


Indian players celebrate their victory against Australia during women's field hockey quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo.   -  PTI

The historic fourth place finish in the Tokyo Olympics lifted the profile of women's hockey in the country immensely with youngsters taking up the sport in large numbers, India players Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur and Gurjit Kaur said on Tuesday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.