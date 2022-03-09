



Three wins in the first four Pro League games and a 3rd spot in the points table ensure 9th ranked Indian hockey eves would have many positives to fall back on when they meet 5th ranked Germany in the double-leg Pro League games. Undoubtedly, the biggest positive has been the stupendous goalkeeping of Indian skipper Savita – time and again she impressively executed the rescue act whenever India appeared to be perilously close to conceding a goal. Just having a brave goalkeeper is not enough – it has to be backed by the fullbacks. Vastly experienced Deep Grace Ekka as well as the young quartet of Gurjit Kaur, Salima Tete, Nikki Pradhan and Udita need to instil discipline in their defence work and complement Savita. More importantly, they must plug gaps in defence as on many occasions Savita was seen ploughing a lonely furrow, foiling raids in one-to-one situations.



