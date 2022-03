Germany will play two matches against hosts India on March 12 and 13 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.





The German team at the Biju Pattnaik International Airport on Tuesday (Hockey India)



The Germany Women's Hockey team arrived on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of the double-header against the hosts India in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22, scheduled to take place on March 12 and 13 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.