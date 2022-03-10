Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Additional Athletes Named to U.S U-21 Women’s National Team & U.S. Women’s National Development Team

Published on Thursday, 10 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a Training Camp from February 23 to 27 in Chula Vista, Calif., the women’s Junior High Performance Staff has added five athletes to the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team and another two to the U.S. Women’s National Development Team. These athletes were unable to attend the initial Selection Camp due to injury or travel restrictions and received an additional trial.

