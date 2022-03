Nilakanta Sharma made debut for India in 2017 PIC: Nilakanta Sharma/ WORLDSPORTPICS



Nilakanta Sharma first picked up a stick in the hope of representing India. Hailing from Manipur, the north east region of India, he has now been able to build a new home for his family. Further, the storylines from Tokyo 2020 has given new impetus that more hockey players could emerge from the region and continue to trump football.