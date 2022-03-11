Jakarta



All times GMT +7



11 Mar 2022 13:30 SGP v IRI (Pool B) 1 - 2

11 Mar 2022 15:45 THA v KAZ (Pool A) 0 - 6

11 Mar 2022 18:00 SRI v UZB (Pool A) 5 - 0

11 Mar 2022 20:15 BAN v INA (Pool B) 7 - 2



12 Mar 2022 14:30 OMA v IRI (Pool B)

12 Mar 2022 16:45 THA v UZB (Pool A)

12 Mar 2022 19:00 SGP v INA (Pool B)



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Kazakhstan 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3 2 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3 3 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0 4 Thailand 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 7 2 5 3 2 Iran 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Singapore 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 5 Indonesia 1 0 0 1 2 7 -5 0



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre