Men's AHF Cup Jakarta 2022 - 11 March
Jakarta
All times GMT +7
11 Mar 2022 13:30 SGP v IRI (Pool B) 1 - 2
11 Mar 2022 15:45 THA v KAZ (Pool A) 0 - 6
11 Mar 2022 18:00 SRI v UZB (Pool A) 5 - 0
11 Mar 2022 20:15 BAN v INA (Pool B) 7 - 2
12 Mar 2022 14:30 OMA v IRI (Pool B)
12 Mar 2022 16:45 THA v UZB (Pool A)
12 Mar 2022 19:00 SGP v INA (Pool B)
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|3
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|4
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|3
|2
|Iran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Oman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Singapore
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|Indonesia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|-5
|0
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre