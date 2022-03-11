



Vandana Kataria is a vital cog in the Indian women hockey team’s forwardline – her eye-popping stick work, clinical finishing and proficiency in pulling off deflection goals in goalmouth melees are a visual treat. The 29-year-old, who hails from Roshnabad village in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, has indeed come a long way since bursting on the international stage as a 17-year-old, making her senior international debut at the 2009 FIH Champions Challenge II Tournament held at Kazan, Russia.



