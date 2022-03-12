Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Shootouts; goals and action:Scottish Junior Schools’ Cup 2022 had it all

Published on Saturday, 12 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 22
The Junior Schools’ Cup finals had it all; from shootouts to goal-fests, it was a day of tremendous schools’ hockey in Edinburgh. Edinburgh Academy were victorious in the Junior Girls’ Cup final while Fettes came out on top of the Junior Boys’ Cup final. Glasgow Academy lifted the Junior Girls’ Plate; Loretto School won the Junior Boys’ Plate; St Columba’s were victorious in the first ever Junior Girls’ Challenge Plate; and Peebles High Skill won the first ever Junior Girls’ Challenge Cup.

