



The Junior Schools’ Cup finals had it all; from shootouts to goal-fests, it was a day of tremendous schools’ hockey in Edinburgh. Edinburgh Academy were victorious in the Junior Girls’ Cup final while Fettes came out on top of the Junior Boys’ Cup final. Glasgow Academy lifted the Junior Girls’ Plate; Loretto School won the Junior Boys’ Plate; St Columba’s were victorious in the first ever Junior Girls’ Challenge Plate; and Peebles High Skill won the first ever Junior Girls’ Challenge Cup.



