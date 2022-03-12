Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian women look to return to winning ways against Germany

Published on Saturday, 12 March 2022
Playing their debut season in the Pro League, the Indian women made a fine start to their campaign, beating China 7-1 and 2-1 in their opening two games in Muscat.


The Indians, ranked ninth in the world, then defeated world number 6 Spain 2-1 at home before slumping to a 3-4 defeat in the return leg last month. FILE PHOTO   -  PTI

The Indian women's hockey team would look to return to winning ways against a higher-ranked but out-of-touch Germany in the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League, starting with the first match here on Saturday.

