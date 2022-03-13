



The Indian men’s hockey team made many sat up and take notice of them after their historic bronze-medal performance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Blueshirts kickstarted the new Olympic cycle with another bronze medal effort at the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka – up next for the Graham Reid-coached side was the FIH Pro League, where India have done exceedingly well to be perched second in the standings with 12 points off six games behind the Netherlands, who have garnered 16 points off as many matches.



