Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

How German Goalkeeper Mali Wichmann Plays Spoiler Against Profligate India!

Published on Sunday, 13 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments



Winless in the first two games of the FIH Pro League, Germany would owe a large chunk of their first win to their goalkeeper Mali Wichmann for not just effecting four high-quality saves but also for taking an intelligent video referral in the shootout after Sushila Chanu – playing in her 200th international – slotted home cooly but was denied after video umpire Raghua Prasad upheld Wichmaan’s claim that it was a drag-flick. Indian eves made heavy weather of the shootout, bungling on four occasions save for a solitary conversion by Navneet Kaur. Mali Wichmann literally made Indian shootout-takers look like novices.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.