



Winless in the first two games of the FIH Pro League, Germany would owe a large chunk of their first win to their goalkeeper Mali Wichmann for not just effecting four high-quality saves but also for taking an intelligent video referral in the shootout after Sushila Chanu – playing in her 200th international – slotted home cooly but was denied after video umpire Raghua Prasad upheld Wichmaan’s claim that it was a drag-flick. Indian eves made heavy weather of the shootout, bungling on four occasions save for a solitary conversion by Navneet Kaur. Mali Wichmann literally made Indian shootout-takers look like novices.