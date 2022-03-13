Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar



All times GMT +5:30



12 Mar 2022 17:00 IND v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (1 - 2 SO)

13 Mar 2022 17:00 IND v GER (RR)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 4 4 0 0 0 0 16 6 10 12 2 Netherlands 4 3 1 0 0 0 8 3 5 11 3 India 5 3 0 0 1 1 15 8 7 10 4 Belgium 6 2 0 0 0 4 7 12 -5 6 5 Spain 4 1 0 0 1 2 7 8 -1 4 6 Germany 3 0 1 0 0 2 2 5 -3 2 7 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 England 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 10 -6 0 9 China 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 -7 0

