2021-22 FIH Pro League (W) - 13 March
Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar
All times GMT +5:30
12 Mar 2022 17:00 IND v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (1 - 2 SO)
13 Mar 2022 17:00 IND v GER (RR)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6
|10
|12
|2
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|11
|3
|India
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|8
|7
|10
|4
|Belgium
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|6
|5
|Spain
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|4
|6
|Germany
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|2
|7
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|England
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|0
|9
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|0
