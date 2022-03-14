



Bangalore City University, Bengaluru rode on hat-tricks from Vasant Y Gokavi Kumar (4 goals), Haresh Mutagar (4 goals), Pranam YM Gowda (4 goals) and Pavan FM (3 goals) to bulldoze Parul University, Vadodara 19-1 in a Pool B tie of the the SNBP 28th Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament (Inter-Zonal Final) at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar, Pimpri, Pune. The tournament is being conducted in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), under the aegis of Hockey India. This is the first time that Pune is hosting this tournament.



