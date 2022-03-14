Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pembroke Wanderers close in on first EY Hockey League title

Published on Monday, 14 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
Institute lose for a second time in six days in Dublin and now trail by five points

Mary Hannigan


Sinead Loughran scored a goal in Pembroke’s win over Belfast Harlequins on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

With two EY Hockey League games still to play, Pembroke Wanderers won’t be partying just yet, but after they stretched their lead over Catholic Institute to five points on Saturday, it’s probably safe enough to say that they have one hand on the trophy.

