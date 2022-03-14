Institute lose for a second time in six days in Dublin and now trail by five points



Mary Hannigan





Sinead Loughran scored a goal in Pembroke’s win over Belfast Harlequins on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho



With two EY Hockey League games still to play, Pembroke Wanderers won’t be partying just yet, but after they stretched their lead over Catholic Institute to five points on Saturday, it’s probably safe enough to say that they have one hand on the trophy.



