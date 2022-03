By Jugjet Singh





Negri Sembilan players celebrate after beating Mutiara Impian 8-0 in a MWHL match at Bertam Stadium in Penang. - Pic courtesy of Negri Sembilan HA



NEGRI Sembilan were crowned the women's Malaysia Hockey League (WMHL) champions following an emphatic 8-0 win over Mutiara Impian at the Bertam Stadium in Penang today.