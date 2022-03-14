Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's AHF Cup Jakarta 2022 - 14 March

Published on Monday, 14 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

Jakarta

All times GMT +7

13 Mar 2022 is a rest day

14 Mar 2022 14:30     SRI v THA (Pool A)    
14 Mar 2022 16:45     BAN v SGP (Pool B)    
14 Mar 2022 19:00     OMA v INA (Pool B)   

Pool A

ankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Kazakhstan 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3
2 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
3 Thailand 2 1 0 1 1 6 -5 3
4 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 0 6 -6 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Oman 1 1 0 0 10 2 8 3
2 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 7 2 5 3
3 Indonesia 2 1 0 1 5 9 -4 3
4 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 11 -7 3
5 Singapore 2 0 0 2 3 5 -2 0


Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

FIH Match Centre

