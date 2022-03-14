Jakarta



All times GMT +7



13 Mar 2022 is a rest day



14 Mar 2022 14:30 SRI v THA (Pool A)

14 Mar 2022 16:45 BAN v SGP (Pool B)

14 Mar 2022 19:00 OMA v INA (Pool B)



Pool A

ank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Kazakhstan 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3 2 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3 3 Thailand 2 1 0 1 1 6 -5 3 4 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 0 6 -6 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Oman 1 1 0 0 10 2 8 3 2 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 7 2 5 3 3 Indonesia 2 1 0 1 5 9 -4 3 4 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 11 -7 3 5 Singapore 2 0 0 2 3 5 -2 0



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre