Indian women beat Germany 3-0 in shoot-out, avenge first leg defeat

Published on Monday, 14 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
The Indian team beat Germany 3-0 in a dramatic shoot-out to avenge their first leg defeat to share the honours in the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.


India's next matches are against England on 2 and 3 April at the same venue. Image Courtesy: @TheHockeyIndia

The Indian women's hockey team beat Germany 3-0 in a dramatic shoot-out to avenge their first leg defeat to share the honours in the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League here on Sunday.

