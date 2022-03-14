The Indian team beat Germany 3-0 in a dramatic shoot-out to avenge their first leg defeat to share the honours in the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.





India's next matches are against England on 2 and 3 April at the same venue. Image Courtesy: @TheHockeyIndia



Bhubaneswar: The Indian women's hockey team beat Germany 3-0 in a dramatic shoot-out to avenge their first leg defeat to share the honours in the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League here on Sunday.



