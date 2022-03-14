Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Brilliant Savita Stand in the Way of Germany

Published on Monday, 14 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments



Savita Poonia has been growing in stature not just as a goalkeeper but as a captain of the side – she showed one more example of leading from the front, making three crucial saves to help Indian hockey eves pip Germany 3-0 in a shootout, thus obliterating the blues of losing the first leg in a shootout. It was heartening to see youngsters like Salima Tete, Sangita Kumar and Sonika convert during the shootout while Germany drew a blank in the shootout that was applied after both teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.