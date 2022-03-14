



Savita Poonia has been growing in stature not just as a goalkeeper but as a captain of the side – she showed one more example of leading from the front, making three crucial saves to help Indian hockey eves pip Germany 3-0 in a shootout, thus obliterating the blues of losing the first leg in a shootout. It was heartening to see youngsters like Salima Tete, Sangita Kumar and Sonika convert during the shootout while Germany drew a blank in the shootout that was applied after both teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time.



