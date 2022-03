Indian women’s hockey team captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia made crucial saves in the shootout after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.



By Aarish Ansari





Women’s FIH Pro League: Savita Punia helps India beat Germany in shootout Picture by Hockey India



Savita Punia played a starring role as India beat Germany 3-0 in a shootout in their FIH Pro League 2021-22 women’s hockey match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.