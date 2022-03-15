Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

When champions India almost missed the chance to play 1975 Hockey World Cup

Published on Tuesday, 15 March 2022
The 1975 World Cup win was a massive achievement for the Indian men's hockey team. It was not only the first World Cup win that Indians were proud of but also the first podium finish in hockey in many years.

By: Shubham Pandey


Indian won their first and only World Cup in 1975. (Image source: Hockey India Twitter)

