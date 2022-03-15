The 1975 World Cup win was a massive achievement for the Indian men's hockey team. It was not only the first World Cup win that Indians were proud of but also the first podium finish in hockey in many years.



By: Shubham Pandey





Indian won their first and only World Cup in 1975. (Image source: Hockey India Twitter)



The 1975 World Cup win was a massive achievement for the Indian men's hockey team. It was not only the first World Cup win that Indians were proud of but also the first podium finish in hockey in many years.



