Men's EY Hockey League – day 15 round-up





Annadale's Tim Cross and David Tremlett celebrate. Pic: Annadale HC



Lisnagarvey eased to a comfortable 4-1 win over YMCA at Comber Road to keep their two-point lead at the top of the table In tact with three rounds to go. It was largely built around three goals in as many minutes early in the second half which saw them race away.