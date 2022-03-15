Both the matches in India's recent Pro League tie against Germany went to shoot-out with the home team losing the first





FILE PHOTO: Fairly well-placed at second position in the standings, Janneke Schopman wants her players to improve with every game going forward in the FIH Pro league. - THE HINDU



Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman on Monday said the side should close down games in regulation time instead of allowing them to stretch till shoot-outs but she was quite pleased with the regular scoring chances created by her wards in the ongoing FIH Pro League ties.



