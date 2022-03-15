Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Need to finish games in regulation time, not shoot-outs: India women's hockey coach

Published on Tuesday, 15 March 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
Both the matches in India's recent Pro League tie against Germany went to shoot-out with the home team losing the first


FILE PHOTO: Fairly well-placed at second position in the standings, Janneke Schopman wants her players to improve with every game going forward in the FIH Pro league.   -  THE HINDU

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman on Monday said the side should close down games in regulation time instead of allowing them to stretch till shoot-outs but she was quite pleased with the regular scoring chances created by her wards in the ongoing FIH Pro League ties.

